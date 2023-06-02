Apple’s ‘Reality Pro’ will likely offer an in-depth catalog of live concerts

Apple’s Reality Pro headset will pack a number of unique features when it’s announced on Momday (10am PDT / 1pm EDT) at WWDC 2023, including virtual reality concerts.

Last month, MacDailyNews reported, “One selling point of Apple’s mixed-reality headset will be attending live and recorded concerts remotely. Buy a ticket, for significantly less than in-person, and the headset will “as much as possible, be like being there – with extras like changing seat positions. Apple’s launch [in mid-MAy] of new concert discovery and set lists features on Apple Maps and Apple Music lays part of the foundation.”

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Nothing will ever compare to the experience of live music. But when you combine things like 360-degree video, top-of-the-line display technology, and spatial audio, Apple’s Reality Pro headset will create an incredibly immersive experience.

What I want from Apple, and what I think the company is actively planning, are virtual reality versions of actual concerts. Not fake metaverse concerts, but the ability to watch actual concerts – whether live or pre-recorded – in virtual reality…

In 2020, Apple acquired NextVR, a company that was focused on creating VR experiences for viewing live events like sporting events and concerts. At the time, the company’s content was available for headsets from the likes of Oculus, HTC, and PlayStation.

The work on content like this dates back over a decade. NextVR was founded in 2009 and built a wide library of content in the years prior to the Apple acquisition. With Apple’s pile of cash and connections, it’s easy to assume that NextVR has been able to further ramp up the pace at which this type of content is created…

All of this is to say that offering an in-depth catalog of live concerts could be a key selling point for Reality Pro and xrOS.