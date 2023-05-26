Apple likely to unveil significantly more hardware than usual at WWDC on June 5th

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) has been focused software for developers since the beginning, but in recent years, hardware announcements slowly but surely crept into the keynote adress.

June Wan for ZDNet:

Sources and industry reports point to Apple releasing a new AR/VR headset, the company’s first venture into an untapped product category in years, and naturally, a new operating system to follow. Updates to various Mac models, including new display sizes and chipsets, are on the cards, too.

1. Reality Pro headset (AR/VR): Chances of being at WWDC: High. Reality Pro will run on a new “XrOS” platform that’s heavily inspired by iPadOS, expanding on familiar apps and services like internet browsing, entertainment, FaceTime, iMessage, and more. Gaming and fitness will be a focus with the new headset, too…

2. 15-inch MacBook Air: Chances of being at WWDC: High. Last year’s MacBook Air was unquestionably a grand slam, touting an ultraportable form factor capable of running high-performance tasks thanks to the M2 chip within, and ultimately taking ZDNET’s top spot for Product of the Year. So, where does Apple go next? A larger display — from 13.6 inches to 15 inches — is what the chatter around WWDC town suggests.

3. All the software: Chances of being at WWDC: High. WWDC, fundamentally, is a software-centered showcase, with Apple typically previewing what’s to come with its iOS, WatchOS, iPad OS, MacOS, tvOS, and now xrOS platforms.

4. Mac Pro and iMac: Chances of being at WWDC: Moderate. Both the Mac Pro and 24-inch iMac are due for an upgrade, but the former is what most Apple faithful are praying for. The Mac Pro, geared towards professional content creators, developers, and all the power users in between last made an appearance at WWDC 2019.