Apple TV+ hit ‘Ted Lasso’ reaches series high viewership with 795 million minutes in single week

The Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso,” currently in its third and, perhaps, final season, has achieved its highest weekly viewership as measured by Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings with 795 million minutes viewed from April 24 – 30, landing in the No. 6 position in Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10.

Selome Hailu for Variety:

It should be noted that this series high comes in comparison to previous weeks of Season 3 alone, as Apple TV+ viewership was not measured on Nielsen’s charts until this year. However, it remains a triumphant week for the streamer, which also has the Ana de Armas and Chris Evans-led film “Ghosted” on Nielsen’s movies chart for the second week in a row, this time at No. 8 with 181 million minutes watched.

Netflix had all of this week’s top five titles. “The Diplomat” took the No. 1 spot on the chart for the second week in a row, this time with 1.4 billion minutes watched in its first full week of availability compared to last week’s 1.3 million. At No. 2 was “Firefly Lane” with 1.1 million minutes watched after debuted Part 2 of its second and final season on April 27.

No. 3 was an acquired title, “Better Call Saul,” as the AMC series’ sixth and final season made it to Netflix on April 18. The “Breaking Bad” spinoff was watched for 968 million minutes from April 24 to April 30. The eight-episode second season of “Sweet Tooth” premiered on April 27 and notched fourth place with 924 million minutes viewed, followed by “Cocomelon” in fifth place with 804 million minutes watched — a weekly feat for the animated preschool series.