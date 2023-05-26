Apple shareholders heavily dominated by institutional owners

Significantly high institutional ownership implies that Apple’s stock price is sensitive to institutional trading with a total of 25 institutions having a majority stake in the company with ownership of some 40%.

Simply Wall St:

The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 54% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Apple is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, Inc. with 8.3% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. holds about 5.8% of the company stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company’s shares, meaning that the company’s shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder…

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 40% stake in Apple. While this group can’t necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.