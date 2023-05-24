Apple launches new health data privacy campaign

Apple has launched a new campaign highlighting the importance of keeping health data private and secure and how the company is focused on doing so.

Andrew Griffin for The Independent:

The ads look to highlight iPhone features that Apple says ensure that it is able to collect data on its users, but not cause them embarrassment or threats by allowing other people to get hold of it. It does so by depicting a doctors waiting room in which the various health complaints of patients are broadcast to everyone, and suggests that people who are not sufficiently protecting their privacy may accidentally be doing the same on the internet.

MacDailyNews Take: Lauren Cheung, a doctor and senior manager on Apple’s clinical team, told The Independent:

First, there’s probably nothing more sensitive than health data, so it should always be a priority to protect it. Second, we believe our users should expect the same confidentiality from their technology as they do from their doctor. I’m a physician myself, and I know just how sensitive some conversations are; my patients are telling me information that sometimes they’ve never told anyone else.

Apple has published a white paper, “Health Privacy Overview,” that highlights the ways that Apple protects health data on the iPhone and other products here.

