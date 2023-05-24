Apple’s iOS 17 to turn locked iPhones into smart displays

With the release of iOS 17, Apple planning a new interface for iPhones that shows information such as weather, calendar entries, and notifications in the style of a smart-home display.

Mark Gurman for BloombergNews:

The view will appear when an iPhone is locked and positioned horizontally, operating similarly to dedicated displays offered by Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc., according to people familiar with the project. The idea is to make iPhones more useful when they’re, for example, lying on a person’s desk or nightstand. The new view is one of several changes planned for iOS 17, codenamed Dawn, which will be released to consumers later in 2023. Apple plans to unveil the software alongside its mixed-reality headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5.

MacDailyNews Take: Think of how Apple Watch already operates with Nightstand Mode activated, turning into an alarm clock when placed sideways (Digital Crown up) on its charger.

