BofA analyst: Apple’s WWDC 2023 could be a ‘game-changing’ event

Apple is expected to debut a mixed-reality headset at WWDC 2023 on June 5th, and while initial sales are expected to be limited, a BofA analyst says the launch could be a “game-changing” event.

Emily Bary for MarketWatch:

Yes, Apple’s rumored mixed-reality headset is expected to set you back $3,000, and projections for initial sales aren’t particularly high. But the prospect of a splashy new device launch has BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan asking whether the upcoming WWDC developer conference will be a “game-changing one.” “Although the lackluster uptake of the AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality) market and the transitory enthusiasm about the metaverse create a backdrop of challenges, it is instructive to remember that Apple invents entire new categories that have the potential to disrupt existing markets (e.g., AirPods) and create entirely new markets,” he wrote in a Wednesday note to clients. Apple is expected to put a hefty price tag on the debut Reality Pro headset, but “it’s important to recognize that the headset version three years from now will be cheaper, faster and have many more use cases,” Mohan explained.

MacDailyNews Take: If Apple is successful, Mohan wrote to clients, the device and its successors could contribute a third of App Store revenue by 2026.

