‘The Last Thing He Told Me,’ starring Jennifer Garner, is Apple TV+’s most watched limited series ever

“The Last Thing He Told Me,” starring Jennifer Garner, is the most watched limited series ever since the launch of Apple TV+ in 2019.

According to Nielsen data obtained by Variety, the series reached 4.5 million unique viewers in its first 31 days of streaming, beating out previous Apple limited series as well as several titles on the overall drama slate, such as “Black Bird” (2.6 million viewers) “Slow Horses” (1.9 million), “Echo” (1.4 million) and “Shining Girls” (1.3 million). The series premiere of “The Last Thing He Told Me” reached 3.4 million viewers, becoming Apple’s most watched drama episode of the year so far. Each episode has reached over one million viewers through its first 31 days. Additionally, “The Last Thing He Told Me” is the streamer’s No. 3 title of 2023, following only the comedy series “Ted Lasso” and “Shrinking.”

MacDailyNews Take: “The Last Thing He Told Me” is a very good miniseries, Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice are both excellent in their roles (Hannah Hall and Bailey Michaels / Kristin, respectively), and it’s nicely concise: seven episodes, running 36–45 minutes each – recommended!

