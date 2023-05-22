New ‘iPhone 16 Ultra’ CADs reveal noticeably larger 6.9-inch display

9to5Mac has revealed very early information about next year’s iPhone 16 series, including 6.9-inch “iPhone 16 Ultra” CAD images shared by Sonny Dickson.

Ian Zelbo for 9to5Mac:

As seen in CADs shared with 9to5Mac from Sonny Dickson, the larger iPhone 16 Pro model, possibly called iPhone 16 Ultra, will carry a roughly 6.9” screen, and the entire body will grow significantly. The device is taller, but thankfully, only slightly wider, as the iPhone 14 Pro Max is already difficult to hold with one hand.

These CADs show how Apple is planning to increase the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, while keeping the overall form factor as close to the same as physically possible…

Both Ming-Chi Kuo and the ever-so-reliable Ross Young reported that the smaller model would also grow, with Young saying ~6.3” would be the screen size. This larger display will also enable Apple to fit a periscope zoom lens in the smaller iPhone 16 Pro, which will, unfortunately, be missing from the smaller iPhone 15 Pro this year.