Apple TV+ is now the go-to streaming service for sci-fi TV

Apple TV+ has become “the go-to streaming service for the best science fiction shows to watch today,” Henry St. Leger writes for TechRadar.

Henry St. Leger for TechRadar:

It’s unsurprising in some ways. Apple has always been a company focused on aspirational technology and that has carried over into its programming, with thoughtful, well-designed sci-fi series that take us into imaginative visions of what the world could one day be. One of Apple TV’s latest sci-fie series, Silo, is currently releasing episodes weekly, making it a great time to explore the genre on the TV streaming service. Whether you’re after subversive workplace satires about brain implants, alternate histories of the space race, or big-budget adaptations of Isaac Asimov, Apple TV truly has it all.

MacDailyNews Take: St. Leger specifically points to four Apple TV+ series, “Severance,” “Silo,” “Foundation,” and “For All Mankind,” but we would add “Invasion” to that list, as well:

