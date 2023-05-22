TikTok sues Montana over app ban

Chinese-owned TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana to fight the state’s ban against the social media app, claiming prohibiting its use violates the First Amendment.

The bill was signed into law by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte last week, and would impose a fine of $10,000 per day on TikTok or app stores for making the app available to personal devices in the state starting on January 1, 2024.

The Montana law addresses growing criticism of TikTok over its ties to the Chinese Communist Party through its parent company, ByteDance. Many U.S. officials have expressed fears that the Chinese government could potentially access American citizens’ data via TikTok for spying purposes.

CNN:

TikTok alleges that the ban violates the US Constitution, including the First Amendment, as well as other federal laws, according to a complaint filed in Montana District Court. The company also claims concerns that the Chinese government could access the data of US TikTok users – which are a key motivation behind the ban – are “unfounded.” Emily Flower, a spokesperson for Montana’s Attorney General, told CNN: “We expected a legal challenge and are fully prepared to defend the law.” TikTok is seeking for the court to invalidate and permanently enjoin Montana from enforcing the ban. A group of TikTok creators also sued Montana last week over the state’s ban, saying it violates their First Amendment rights.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll see if Montana’s law triggers a domino effect in other U.S. states.

