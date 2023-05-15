Oculus founder Palmer Luckey Apple’s mixed-reality headset is ‘so good’

Oculus founder Palmer Luckey seems to have tried a prototype of Apple’s mixed-reality headset and proclaimed it “so good.”
Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:
The Apple VR and AR headset has been long-rumored to be a high-quality take on the concept, with barely a hint of anyone outside of the company having actually tried it out. In a brief tweet, it seems one major name in the VR field may have seen or tried the device.
The lack of extra detail and the brief message itself doesn’t necessarily mean that Luckey actually got hands-on time with the headset, nor does it confirm he was directly informed or saw the capabilities of the headset. However, his previous history in the field gives his words gravitas.
The Apple headset is so good.
— Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) May 14, 2023
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s new mixed-reality (AR/VR)headset is expected to be unveiled at Apple’s WWDC 2023 event in June and will reportedly retail for around $3,000.
In early 2021, The Information reported that the Apple headset would include more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and showing video of the real world to people wearing it, along with ultra-high-resolution 8K displays and advanced technology for tracking eye-tracking technology with a price point around $3,000 making the product an enterprise-focused offering, not for the consumer market.
If priced at $3,000, we expect Apple’s headset will, in part, exist as a means for developers to build the next killer AR apps for true, light, powerful Apple smartglasses to come later.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
5 Comments
Is $3000 really that bad? The first 1984 Mac was about $7400 in today’s dollars. More people will buy this than even Apple projects.
I mean, it’s for devs. I don’t expect any normal person to spend $3K on this to watch movies.
Or Apple’s multimillionaire middle managers are convinced that overpaid yuppies will pay any cost to entertain themselves appropriate to the jet set lifestyle they try so hard to project. After all, they’ve already spent thousands on wrist decor and overpriced pods for their ears, and tons of iPad games. There is a significant market for people with too much money that spend stupidly on their entertainment and image.
bitter much?
people don’t buy VR headsets just to watch movies lol. I’ve been using an Occulus for 2 years for workouts and fun exercising-entertainment. While $3K is $2K more than i’d ever spend on VR, I think you’d be surprised … it’ll still get a lot of takers. I also think it’ll end up at $2,495 anyway.