Oculus founder Palmer Luckey Apple’s mixed-reality headset is ‘so good’

Oculus founder Palmer Luckey seems to have tried a prototype of Apple’s mixed-reality headset and proclaimed it “so good.”

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The Apple VR and AR headset has been long-rumored to be a high-quality take on the concept, with barely a hint of anyone outside of the company having actually tried it out. In a brief tweet, it seems one major name in the VR field may have seen or tried the device. The lack of extra detail and the brief message itself doesn’t necessarily mean that Luckey actually got hands-on time with the headset, nor does it confirm he was directly informed or saw the capabilities of the headset. However, his previous history in the field gives his words gravitas.

The Apple headset is so good. — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) May 14, 2023

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s new mixed-reality (AR/VR)headset is expected to be unveiled at Apple’s WWDC 2023 event in June and will reportedly retail for around $3,000.

In early 2021, The Information reported that the Apple headset would include more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and showing video of the real world to people wearing it, along with ultra-high-resolution 8K displays and advanced technology for tracking eye-tracking technology with a price point around $3,000 making the product an enterprise-focused offering, not for the consumer market.

If priced at $3,000, we expect Apple’s headset will, in part, exist as a means for developers to build the next killer AR apps for true, light, powerful Apple smartglasses to come later.

