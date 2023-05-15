90% of TSMC’s 3nm chips will be for Apple

Nearly 90% of TSMC’s 3nm chip fabrication capacity has reportedly been booked by Apple for new iPhones, Macs, and iPads for the year.

DigiTimes:

TSMC will see the baseline 3nm process technology (N3B) dominate 90% of its N3 family capacity in 2023, and nearly 90% of the N3B capacity reportedly has been booked by Apple for new iPhones, MacBooks, and iPads for the year.

Andrew Orr for AppleInsider:

The next generation of Apple’s iPhones will incorporate the A17 Bionic processor, at least in the iPhone 15 Pro models. It would be the first iPhone chip manufactured using TSMC’s initial 3nm process.

The 3nm technology is reported to offer a 35% increase in power efficiency and a 15% boost in performance compared to the previous A16 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which was produced using 4nm technology.

The upcoming M3 chip for Macs and iPads may also be from the 3nm process. The first devices with an M3 chip could be an updated 13-inch MacBook Air and a new 24-inch iMac later in 2023.