Apple TV+ series ‘Severance’ season two filming in Newfoundland

Season two of the acclaimed Apple TV+ series “Severance” is filming in Newfoundland this month, specifically in Bonavista, Keels, and Port Union.

Last October, Apple TV+ today announced that principal photography is officially under way for the second season of its Emmy Award-winning and globally celebrated workplace thriller “Severance,” from creator and writer Dan Erickson and director and executive producer Ben Stiller, and produced by Fifth Season.

Melissa Tobin for CBC:

And it’s got lots of locals talking, despite the efforts from the film crew to keep things hush-hush. Darryl Johnson is the town manager for Trinity Bay North, the municipality that oversees Port Union. He’s helped set up road closures in town but says he’s mainly staying out of the way. “It’s good just to see the commotion of people going around and see all the workers around,” he says. “They’re doing a scene at the old fish plant down there and people [were] calling and said, ‘What’s going on at the fish plant? Is that [opened] up again?'” Along with the celebrities like Ben Stiller and Patricia Arquette, Johnson said, it’s great to see locals working at a time they wouldn’t normally be. “I know six or eight people just from here that are working security,” said Johnson. Local hospitality businesses are also seeing a boost.

The highly anticipated second season will reunite its ensemble cast of stars including Emmy Award nominee Adam Scott, Academy and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Academy Award-winner Christopher Walken. Season two will also expand its cast with eight new stars:

• Oscar and Emmy Award nominee Bob Balaban (“The Chair,” “The Politician,” “The French Dispatch,” “Isle of Dogs”)

• Robby Benson (“Beauty and The Beast,” “One on One”)

• Stefano Carannante (“Mirabilia”)

• Emmy Award nominee Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones,” “The Sandman,” “Wednesday”)

• John Noble (“Fringe,” “Elementary,” “The Lord of the Rings” films)

• Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“The Tourist,” “Trapped,” “The Missing”)

• Alia Shawkat (“Search Party,” “Being the Ricardos,” “The Old Man”)

• Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever (“Godless,” “Unbelievable,” “Nurse Jackie”)

