Warren Buffett says Apple is Berkshire Hathaway portfolio’s best business

Warren Buffett said on Saturday that Apple is a better business than any other in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio.

Reuters:

“Apple is different than the other businesses we own. It just happens to be a better business,” said Buffett during Berkshire’s annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. Berkshire revealed a $1 billion stake in Apple in May 2016, and by March 2023 had boosted that stake to $151 billion, accounting for 46% of its $328 billion equity portfolio. Berkshire has recently held a 5.6% stake in Apple, and Buffett said it could buy more.

