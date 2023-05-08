Apple plans new $5 billion U.S. debt offering

Apple selling debt in the U.S. blue-chip bond market Monday ahead of key U.S. inflation readings due to be released later this week.

Olivia Raimonde and Dayana Mustak for Bloomberg News:

The $5 billion deal is expected to come in as many as five parts, according to a person familiar with the matter. The longest portion, a 30-year bond, could yield 135 basis points over comparable Treasuries, the person said.

The sale will be the first for Apple since it sold $5.5 billion to fund buybacks and dividends in August.

As many as 15 borrowers could emerge to sell debt Monday, looking to lock in funding before the release of consumer price index and producer price index data slated to come Wednesday and Thursday.

Proceeds from Apple’s sale will be used for general corporate purposes. That could include stock repurchases, dividend payments, working capital, capital expenditures, acquisitions and repayment of debt, the person said.