Two Chicago men arrested in $1.1 million armored truck armed robbery, thanks to Apple AirTag

Police tracked down two Chicago men accused in connection with an armored truck robbery Tuesday, thanks to the help of an Apple AirTag hidden inside a container of stolen money.

Two Brink’s guards were in the parking lot of a Jewel-Osco store for a pickup. They entered the store, and then while one guard used the washroom, the other guard returned to the truck. That’s when Singleton, described as wearing all black and being thin and about 5-foot-6, allegedly approached the guard from behind, pointed a green and silver gun at him and told him not to move, the complaint said.

Davis, who is about 6-foot-2 and was wearing light clothing, also was armed, authorities said. He joined Singleton and they forced the guard into the truck, took the Brink’s bins and sped away in a Nissan Maxima with 10 deposit bags, each with $50,000, and seven bins, each containing about $100,000, the complaint said.

Courtney Spinelli for WGN-TV:

In a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in federal court, authorities recommended Devonte Davis, 26, and Darrell Singleton, 18, be charged with armed robbery. Singleton was already wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in another armed robbery of a Brink’s truck last October, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation Chicago Field Office confirmed. According to federal investigators, Brink’s security officers contacted law enforcement and informed them a tracking device has been stolen in the robbery, subsequently providing live updates on the location of the device. “They were created for lost goods and Apple doesn’t advertise them being used for recovering stolen items, but they’re certainly being used for that more and more,” said retired FBI agent and CEO of Veracity IIR, Doug Kouns. “Perhaps the owner of that particular branch of the company was safeguarding themselves by randomly throwing an AirTag in every so many bags or bins and in this case it worked out.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple AirTag. Better safe than sorry!

