Judge declares mistrial in Apple-Masimo smartwatch lawsuit

A U.S. judge declared a mistrial in a trade secrets lawsuit between Apple and Masimo after jurors could not agree on a verdict. The case centered on whether Apple stole confidential information from Masimo related to the use of light to measure biomarkers.

The jury deliberated for three days before announcing that they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Reuters:

The jury in federal court in Santa Ana had been asked to determine whether Cupertino, California-based Apple misused confidential information from Masimo related to the use of light to measure biomarkers including heart rates and blood-oxygen levels. The jury began deliberating on April 26 after a trial lasting about three weeks before U.S. District Judge James Selna. Apple said in a statement that it “deeply respects intellectual property and innovation and does not take or use confidential information from other companies,” and will ask the court to dismiss remaining claims in the case… Apple in a court filing called Masimo’s lawsuit a “maneuver to clear a path” for its own smartwatch. Apple sued Masimo in Delaware last year, accusing it of patent infringement.

