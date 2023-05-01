Apple MacBook assembler to set up $120 million plant in Vietnam

Quanta Computer, a Taiwanese contract manufacturer that makes MacBooks for Apple, will build a $120 million plant in Vietnam’s northern province of Nam Dinh.

The plant, which will cover 22.5 hectares of the My Thuan Industrial Park, will be Quanta’s ninth factory globally. The report from Vietnam Finance did not provide details on when the plant will be completed.

The decision to build a plant in Vietnam is a sign of Apple’s continued commitment to the country. Apple has been expanding its manufacturing operations in Vietnam in recent years, as the country has become a major hub for electronics manufacturing. In 2021, Apple said that it would invest $200 million in a new campus in Vietnam.

The new Quanta plant is expected to create jobs for thousands of people in Vietnam. It is also expected to boost the country’s electronics manufacturing sector.

MacDailyNews Take: The exodus from CCP-controlled China continues unabated.

