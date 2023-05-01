Apple MacBook assembler to set up $120 million plant in Vietnam

Quanta Computer, a Taiwanese contract manufacturer that makes MacBooks for Apple, will build a $120 million plant in Vietnam’s northern province of Nam Dinh.
The plant, which will cover 22.5 hectares of the My Thuan Industrial Park, will be Quanta’s ninth factory globally. The report from Vietnam Finance did not provide details on when the plant will be completed.
The decision to build a plant in Vietnam is a sign of Apple’s continued commitment to the country. Apple has been expanding its manufacturing operations in Vietnam in recent years, as the country has become a major hub for electronics manufacturing. In 2021, Apple said that it would invest $200 million in a new campus in Vietnam.
The new Quanta plant is expected to create jobs for thousands of people in Vietnam. It is also expected to boost the country’s electronics manufacturing sector.
MacDailyNews Take: The exodus from CCP-controlled China continues unabated.
3 Comments
apple wants americans to pay a mighty high price for their stuff, it’s time apple makes way more of it in the US so americans can afford to buy it.
Productions costs (labor especially) and regulations are insane in the United States, the only reason most Americans can afford Apple products is because they are NOT made here. If the federal and state governments didn’t steal so much money from Americans they would certainly be able to afford more.
Good! Get out of China, Cause more Unemployment there! Make em Suffer.