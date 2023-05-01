Apple’s mixed-reality headset could immerse users in sports

Whereas Apple’s sports multiview feature is currently limited to just its Apple TV 4K boxes running beta software, the feature could become much more compelling with Apple’s mixed-reality headset rumored to be unveiled at WWDC 2023 in June.
s its name suggests, this feature allows users to watch multiple games at once, making it particularly useful for MLS Season Pass subscribers or MLB fans who are trying to keep tabs on multiple matches that Apple is streaming at the same time.
In a recent report, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman detailed a few ways Apple plans to position the forthcoming headset to users. Among apps for FaceTime, gaming and fitness was this:
“One selling point for the headset will be viewing sports in an immersive way. The company already offers games from Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball on Apple TV Plus, but it’s looking to make that a richer experience.” He also notes that Apple purchased NextVR, a company that produces sporting events and concerts in virtual reality, back In 2020.
Apple TV Plus broadcasts of MLB games have already explored new camera angles including an “ump view” that lets you watch some action live from the perspective of the home plate umpire.
MacDailyNews Take: Instructions on how to get Apple TV 4K’s multiview now on your Apple TV 4K (you’ll have to install tvOS 16.5 beta) are here.
