Apple’s tvOS 16.5 delivers sports multiview to Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K is getting multiview with tvOS 16.5 – currently in beta – a boon for live sports fans.

Henry T. Casey for Tom’s Guide:

Tom’s Guide has learned that a multiview feature is debuting for MLB Friday Night Baseball (tonight) and MLS Season Pass (tomorrow, April 15). Multiview makes it easy to watch up to four games at once, so you can keep track of more than just a single game at the same time. And you control which game’s volume you’re hearing by selecting it with your remote. The only catch will be that you need to be on the latest tvOS beta, version 16.5. When watching two games at once, you can either have both at the same size, or opt for one to be larger than the other. And if you go for four streams at the same time, you’ll have the option to have them evenly split apart… But if you prefer one game over the multiple other games, you can opt to move that game to take up the majority of your screen. The other games stack on the right side of your screen.

MacDailyNews Take: Hallelujah! Instructions on how to get Apple TV 4K’s multiview now on your Apple TV 4K (you’ll have to install tvOS 16.5 beta) are in the full article here.

