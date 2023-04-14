Apple TV+ holds steady with 6% U.S. streaming market share as Netflix cedes first place

In new research data from JustWatch, Apple TV+ held 6% of the streaming platform market share in the United States during the first quarter of 2023, 9to5Mac reports.
Netflix used to be the streaming platform with the most users in the US, but that has changed recently. In the latest ranking, Netflix is now in second place with 20% of the market share, coming right behind Amazon Prime Video with 21%. Another impressive growth was that of Paramount+, whose market share increased from 4% to 7%, overtaking Apple TV+.
During the first quarter of 2023, the number of Apple TV+ subscribers remained about the same.
Right now, this is the market share situation for streaming platforms in the United States:
1. Amazon Prime Video: 21%
2. Netflix: 20%
3. Disney+: 15%
4. HBO Max: 14%
5. Hulu: 11%
6. Paramount+: 7%
7. Apple TV+: 6%
8. Others: 6%
MacDailyNews Take: This is a marathon, not a sprint. Apple TV+ prioritizes quality over quantity, but, over time, the quantity builds – nearly all of it high quality content. Apple TV+ remains a huge value at just $6.99/month – ever more so as part of an Apple One bundle.
I’ve FINALLY started to enjoy more and more shows on TV+.
I know there is still a lot of woke crap but that’s everywhere.
A few niggles with this list-
Prime gets many subscribers by default from people wanting the cheaper shipping (like me). It UI is a shitshow, just like their music app.
Disney is basically given away because their numbers are so bad. We had them for a few months but after finishing Get Back I dropped it along with fellow B.S. Wokester ESPN (they were bundled).
I consider HBO, Netflix and Hulu the real competition. We dropped Hulu after bingeing what we liked, still have Netflix even though I hate it, dropped HBO after promotional period.
Still have Prime (by default), Apple, Paramount and Discovery+.
Your mileage may vary….
I have Netflix because of T-Mobile.
I have Disney+, Hulu and ESPN because of American Express Platinum card. I don’t have Prime because stuff gets ship fast anyway.
I have Apple+ because I have Apple One
Netflix is still my go to. Disney doesn’t really have that many stuff once you watch the good ones.
Apple TV still continues to increase their contents.
So basically tied for last place with “others”. Great use of time and resources for the last few years. Instead of leading with a.i. Apple has focused on the “no” type distractions Steve warned about. Is this the first cracks in the fall of Apple or can Tim and Co find a vision for the future that everyone will buy into. Time will tell
any other news local community access channels is tied for last place in market share with Apple TV+