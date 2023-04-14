Apple TV+ holds steady with 6% U.S. streaming market share as Netflix cedes first place

In new research data from JustWatch, Apple TV+ held 6% of the streaming platform market share in the United States during the first quarter of 2023, 9to5Mac reports.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Netflix used to be the streaming platform with the most users in the US, but that has changed recently. In the latest ranking, Netflix is now in second place with 20% of the market share, coming right behind Amazon Prime Video with 21%. Another impressive growth was that of Paramount+, whose market share increased from 4% to 7%, overtaking Apple TV+. During the first quarter of 2023, the number of Apple TV+ subscribers remained about the same. Right now, this is the market share situation for streaming platforms in the United States:

1. Amazon Prime Video: 21%

2. Netflix: 20%

3. Disney+: 15%

4. HBO Max: 14%

5. Hulu: 11%

6. Paramount+: 7%

7. Apple TV+: 6%

8. Others: 6%

MacDailyNews Take: This is a marathon, not a sprint. Apple TV+ prioritizes quality over quantity, but, over time, the quantity builds – nearly all of it high quality content. Apple TV+ remains a huge value at just $6.99/month – ever more so as part of an Apple One bundle.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.