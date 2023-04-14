Apple ramps up testing of 15-inch MacBook Air ahead of release

According to developer logs, Apple is ramping up testing of new Macs, including what’s likely an all-new 15-inch MacBook Air ahead of release.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg New:

The Mac maker has begun testing the new machines with third-party apps from the App Store to validate their compatibility, according to developer logs shared with Bloomberg News. That’s a necessary step in the run-up to the launch of a new device.

The test logs indicate Apple is readying a laptop with processor specifications similar to current models but with a larger, higher-resolution display. This model is likely to be the 15-inch MacBook Air that Apple has been planning to introduce this year.

The chip in the new laptop has eight main processing cores and 10 graphics cores, just like the current M2. The computer also includes 8 gigabytes of memory, in line with the existing MacBook Air.

The CPU, or main computing processor, continues to be split up between four high-performance cores and four efficiency cores. And the Macs in testing are running macOS 14, the version of the Mac operating system that Apple is slated to announce on June 5 at its Worldwide Developers Conference.