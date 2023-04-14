Vehicle buyers consider Ford, Toyota, after GM announces Apple CarPlay phaseout

After word got out that GM intends to phase out Apple CarPlay to install a built-in Google-powered infotainment experience on its future EVs that allows more customer data to be tracked and subscriptions to be charged, vehicle buyers are considering Ford, Toyota, and other makers who offer CarPlay.

Jamie L. Lareau And Phoebe Wall Howard for Detroit Free Press:

Will Lindley says he is ready to make the family’s next ride an electric vehicle and had hoped to buy it from General Motors. After all, his wife has been happy with her 2016 Cadillac SRX. But when they heard that GM intends to phase out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on its future EVs, that was a deal breaker.

Lindley and others want the option the technology offers, which is to project their iPhone’s screen onto their vehicle’s infotainment display for everything from accessing contacts to apps. Instead, GM will offer a built-in Google-powered infotainment experience on its future EVs that offers versions of Google Maps, Google Assistant, Spotify, and more.

So, Lindley said, now he’s considering the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E built by GM’s crosstown rival.

Ford spokesman Alan Hall told the Detroit Free Press. “We continue to offer Apple Carplay and Android Auto because customers love the capability that enables easy access and control of their smartphone apps, especially our EV customers.”

Lindley said, “Both of our cars work with CarPlay. The navigation is there, all the contacts for our phone are there, so if CarPlay is not an option, we’re going to go elsewhere.”