NYC mayor asks people to put Apple AirTags in their cars to help find stolen vehicles

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is asking residents to use Apple AirTags to help fight vehicle theft. The mayor made the request on Sunday, saying that the small, coin-sized tracking devices could help police recover stolen cars.

AirTags can be attached to or hidden inside a vehicle, and they use Bluetooth technology to send out a signal that can be picked up by other Apple devices. This allows users to track the location of their AirTags in the Find My app.

Adams said that a nonprofit organization in New York has donated 500 AirTags to the city, which will be distributed to residents for free. He also said that the NYPD is working on a plan to make it easier for residents to get their hands on AirTags.

Vehicle theft has been on the rise in New York City in recent months. In January, there were over 1,000 car thefts reported, up 10% from the same month last year.

Adams said that he hopes that by using AirTags, the city can crack down on car theft and make it easier for residents to get their stolen cars back.

Ashley Capoot for CNBC:

“It’s a really amazing piece of ingenuity,” Adams said at a press conference Sunday. The New York City Police Department shared a video Sunday demonstrating how residents can use an AirTag to protect their vehicles. Jeffrey Maddrey, the chief of the department, wrote in a tweet that the “21st century calls for 21st century policing.” “AirTags in your car will help us recover your vehicle if it’s stolen,” the NYPD tweet said. “We’ll use our drones, our StarChase technology & good old fashion police work to safely recover your stolen car. Help us help you, get an AirTag”

Adams said Sunday that AirTags are an “excellent” tracking device that he believes will help slow rates of car theft in the city. “Using technology to fight crime, protect people, save property is the direction this administration and this police department is going in,” Adams said Sunday.

