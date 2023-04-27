Apple iPhone was only top five smartphone brand to grow globally year-over-year in Q1

Canalys’ latest research shows that global smartphone shipments fell by 13% to 269.8 million units in Q1 2023. The demand decline has started to flatten, although the contrast between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023 is still stark. Apple, with 58.0 million shipments, was the only top five vendor to grow year-on-year, which gave the company a strong 21% share of the smartphone market, expecially considering that Apple does not make low-end phone to pad unit share numbers like Samsung et al.

Canalys analyst Runar Bjørhovde said in a statement, “The rebound is particularly connected to product launches, which drove an increase in sell-in volume. Still, Samsung will have to navigate through a difficult landscape going forward, particularly as entry-level device inventory remains high… Meanwhile, Apple had robust performance in Q1, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. Here, Apple’s sustained investments into offline channels enabled it to attract a burgeoning middle-class, which places high value on the in-store purchasing experience.”

“Canalys expects the smartphone market will gain momentum in the second half of the year as channel inventories reach healthier levels,” Canalys research analyst Lucas Zhong said in a statement.

MacDailyNews Take: Only iPhone.

