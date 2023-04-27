Apple preps new USB-C EarPods model

Apple is said to be working on wired EarPods with a USB-C cable, replacing Lightning, ahead of the iPhone 15 lineup, which is also replacing Lightning with USB-C due to new EU regulations.

Andrew Orr for AppleInsider:

On Thursday, ShrimpApplePro, who has a good track record for Apple leaks, tweeted about such accessories, including EarPods with a USB-C connector.

Theoretically the same way MFI Lightning works, just now is USB-C.

We rarely see it cuz Lightning has been here for a while and it has been bypassed. — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 27, 2023

Apple still sells wired EarPods headphones even though the wireless AirPods have been wildly successful. They’re less expensive, don’t require charging, and a new version will connect to a USB-C iPhone without an adapter.

MacDailyNews Take: No dongle required!

