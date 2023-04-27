Apple Watch Ultra with revolutionary microLED display said to be delayed to 2025

According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple’s work on new Apple Watch Ultra with a revolutionary microLED display has been pushed into the second half of 2025.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Young believes that the microLED Apple Watch has now been “pushed out” to 2025 at the earliest, which means rumors of a 2024 launch may now be outdated. Earlier this year, Young gave a more vague 2025 release timeline, but now he has dialed his prediction in to the latter half of the year. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has confirmed Apple’s work on a microLED Apple Watch, and in January, he suggested that the device could come out at the end of 2024, but Apple’s timeline has likely since shifted. The ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ is expected to be the first Apple device to adopt a microLED display, but Apple is planning to bring the technology to the iPhone and other devices in the future.

MacDailyNews Take: microLEDs offer excellent color gamut, high luminance, a wide viewing angle, notably low power consumption, high dynamic range, high contrast, and transparency vs. LCD and OLED. The ability to control each pixel for local dimming and brightening offers significant advantages. microLEDs offer long lifetime and work well even in extreme weather – in other words: perfect for Apple Watch Ultra, but it looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer.

