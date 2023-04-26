Leaked CAD files show iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button, camera bump, incredibly narrow bezels, USB-C, and more

9to5Mac have obtained a very detailed set of CAD files, “from a very trusted source,” that show iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button, camera bump, incredibly narrow bezels, USB-C, and more.

Ian Zelbo for 9to5Mac:

Instead of the solid-state buttons that we were once expecting, Apple looks to be reverting to a traditional button design with separated volume buttons. The significant change this year is a new mute button. This mute button replaces the outgoing mute switch and is rumored to add additional functionality, with many speculating that it could emulate the Action Button found on the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s important to note that to differentiate the 15 Pro lineup from the 15 series, this new mute button will not be on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models; they will stick with the existing mute switch.

MacDailyNews Take:

iPhone 15 Pro leaked images show solid state volume, mute buttons MacDailyNews Take: It’d sure be nice if that “mute” button in the iPhone 15 Pro models – or, at least, on the iPhone 15 Ultra – is really an Action Button à la Apple Watch Ultra.https://t.co/iBLcsttLHy — MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) March 20, 2023

While early CADs and schematics showed a gargantuan camera bump with individual protrusions larger than the current iPhone 14 Pro’s entire camera bump, these updated CADs thankfully show something far more reasonable. While the camera bump still gets larger this year, the protrusions are far less comical. The iPhone 15 Pro Max looks to have an ever so slightly larger camera bump, leading credence to the ongoing rumors of a periscope zoom lens. The smaller iPhone 15 Pro model is not rumored to gain a periscope zoom lens this year. The bezels are incredibly narrow, USB-C is present, and the entire frame of the device is far more rounded than the current iPhone 14 series.

MacDailyNews Take: We’re already sold on the iPhone 15 Pro Max (iPhone 15 Ultra)!

Check out all of the images in 9to5Mac‘s full article here.

