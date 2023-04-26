Apple sold one Apple Watch for every three iPhones in the U.S. in Q422

According to Counterpoint Research’s “Smartwatch Tracker and US Sell-Through by Channel Tracker,” Apple sold about one Apple Watch for every three iPhones in Q4 2022. In contrast, derivative Samsung sold only one Galaxy Watch for every ten Galaxy iPhone in the U.S.

José Adorno for BGR:

The report points out that nearly 80% of smartwatch users who own an iPhone say they use an Apple Watch. For Google Pixel users, on the other hand, 71% of them own a Google Pixel Watch. For Samsung users, this number drops for 40% of Galaxy Watch owners. Counterpoint says this helps explains how Apple managed to achieve a 56% share of the U.S. market last year. Apple and iOS dominate the U.S. smartphone market, and iPhone users are more likely to adopt other Apple products due to their superior interoperability,” said research analyst Matthew Orf. Counterpoint shows that 59% of respondents had purchased their first smartwatch in the past year, and only 14% had purchased their device more than two years ago. In addition, 77% of the respondents stated that Apple was the most preferred brand for their next smartwatch.

MacDailyNews Take: If it’s not an Apple Watch, it’s not an Apple Watch. The level of masochism required to handicap yourself with a fake iPhone while wearing a pretend Apple Watch is insane.

