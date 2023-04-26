Apple TV+ debuts trailer for season two of ‘Harriet the Spy,’ premiering May 5th

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for season two of “Harriet the Spy,” based on the iconic children’s novel chronicling the coming-of-age adventures of the irrepressible Harriet M. Welsch, premiering on May 5, 2023. Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the animated series stars Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird,” “Booksmart”) as Harriet, a fiercely independent and adventurous 11-year-old girl, alongside Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Ole Golly, Harriet’s larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny.

“Harriet the Spy” follows the outspoken and perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy … on everyone! This season, follow Harriet as she navigates letting go, growing up and celebrating the gift of today.

Joining Feldstein and Lynch, the series features Kimberly Brooks (“Baby Shark’s Big Show!”) and Charlie Schlatter (“Big Nate,” “For All Mankind”) as Janie and Sport, Harriet’s best friends, Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”) as Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a group of popular girls at Harriet’s school, and additional voice cast Crispin Freeman (“Young Justice”), Grey Griffin (“The Loud House”) and Bumper Robinson (“The Owl House”). Guest stars this season include Jaeden Martell (“It”), Emmy Award winner Brad Garrett (“High Desert,” “Bupkis”), Emmy Award nominee Michelle Trachtenberg (“Gossip Girl”) and many more.

Based on the book by Louise Fitzhugh, the Apple Original series is produced by The Jim Henson Company, and written and executive produced by Will McRobb (“The Adventures of Pete & Pete”) with Sidney Clifton (“Black Panther” animated series, “Me, Eloise”) as producer. Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford executive produce on behalf of The Jim Henson Company with John W. Hyde, Nancy Steingard and Wendy Moss-Klein also serving as executive producers, and Terissa Kelton as co-executive producer. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina executive produce for Titmouse Animation Studios.

The award-winning slate of original series and films for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes this year’s Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; star-studded animated adventure film “Luck” from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation; and, BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers.”

“Harriet the Spy” is a part of all-ages offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV+, including the BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning “El Deafo,” BAFTA Award-winning “Lovely Little Farm,” “Duck & Goose,” GLAAD Media Award-nominated “Pinecone & Pony,” Emmy Award-winning “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” from The Jim Henson Company, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater,” “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop, “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment, “Sago Mini Friends,” Emmy Award-nominated “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero, “Eva the Owlet,” Emmy Award nominee “Snoopy in Space,” “The Snoopy Show” and “Get Rolling with Otis.” Live-action offerings include Bonnie Hunt’s DGA and WGA Award-nominated “Amber Brown,” DGA Award winner “Best Foot Forward,” “Surfside Girls,” WGA Award winner “Life By Ella,” Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” from Sesame Workshop and “Puppy Place.”

Also included are specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including Emmy Award nominee “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” “Lucy’s School,” Humanitas and Emmy Award nominee “To Mom (and Dad), With Love,” Emmy Award-winning “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” and “For Auld Lang Syne,” and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 352 wins and 1,444 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

