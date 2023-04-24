Apple’s mixed-reality headset said to run hundreds of thousands of apps at launch

Apple’s widely anticipated mixed-reality headset, reportedly named “Reality Pro,” will also be compatible with hundreds of thousands of Apple and third-party iPad apps, according to Bloomberg News. The new headset is expected to be unveiled at Apple’s WWDC 2023 event in June and will reportedly retail for around $3,000.

Rohan Goswami for CNBC:

The headset will run most of Apple’s flagship iPad apps, including Books, Camera, FaceTime, Maps and Messages. There are also hundreds of thousands of third-party iPad apps that will reportedly be compatible with the headset at launch. The Fitness app will reportedly be a point of particular focus, although Bloomberg said the feature “likely” won’t be available at launch. The new headset will also reportedly feature an external battery that sits inside a user’s pocket, connected to the headset by a specialized charging cable. The battery is visually similar to Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack, and will itself be charged by an industry-standard USB-C cable, according to the report. The headset is widely expected to be announced in June, at Apple’s WWDC event.

MacDailyNews Take: In early 2021, The Information reported that the Apple headset would include more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and showing video of the real world to people wearing it, along with ultra-high-resolution 8K displays and advanced technology for tracking eye-tracking technology with a price point around $3,000 making the product an enterprise-focused offering, not for the consumer market.

If priced at $3,000, we expect Apple’s headset will, in part, exist as a means for developers to build the next killer AR apps for true, light, powerful Apple smartglasses to come later.

