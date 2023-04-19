Color theorist: Red iPhone owners are attention-seekers, black iPhones owners are self-assured

According to Kate Smith, an Arlington, Virginia psychologist and color theorist, owners of red iPhones are attention-seekers while those who choose black iPhones are self-assured.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in six stunning colors: midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, purple, and the all-new yellow.
Apple’s iPhone 14

Todd Plummer for The Wall Street Journal:

What does the color of your Apple iPhone say about you? Ms. Smith offers some expert insights.

Uplifting Yellow: Lovers of this sunny shade are drawn to its uplifting associations and mood-boosting effect…

Urbane Lavender: People who appreciate life’s complexity are most attracted to the color. Or, pop-culture influences could pull you toward purple…

Resolute Red: People drawn to this fiery tint are outgoing attention-seekers who place value in their strong opinions.

Gregarious Green: Greens indicate intelligence and a “community-focused” mind-set, but that lighter versions hint at more empathy…

Trusty Blue: Blue-phone owners, said Ms. Smith, are likely “trustworthy or want to be seen as trustworthy.” But they have their quirks—specifically a proclivity for day dreaming.

Powerful Black: Classic and classy, a black phone could confer self-assuredness and connoisseurship. It’s a shade that signifies reserved strength.

MacDailyNews Take: So much bovine excrement, we thought – until we got down to “Powerful Black.” 🤣

As you can guess from our proclivity to choose non-colors, favoring blacks and grays… “Matte Black” sounds glorious!MacDailyNews, July 20, 2021

Steve [Jobs] made us spend a half hour deciding what hue of gray the [Apple Store] restroom signs should be. — Lee Clow, Chairman and Global Director of TBWA\Worldwide

