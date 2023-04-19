Color theorist: Red iPhone owners are attention-seekers, black iPhones owners are self-assured

According to Kate Smith, an Arlington, Virginia psychologist and color theorist, owners of red iPhones are attention-seekers while those who choose black iPhones are self-assured.
Todd Plummer for The Wall Street Journal:
What does the color of your Apple iPhone say about you? Ms. Smith offers some expert insights.
Uplifting Yellow: Lovers of this sunny shade are drawn to its uplifting associations and mood-boosting effect…
Urbane Lavender: People who appreciate life’s complexity are most attracted to the color. Or, pop-culture influences could pull you toward purple…
Resolute Red: People drawn to this fiery tint are outgoing attention-seekers who place value in their strong opinions.
Gregarious Green: Greens indicate intelligence and a “community-focused” mind-set, but that lighter versions hint at more empathy…
Trusty Blue: Blue-phone owners, said Ms. Smith, are likely “trustworthy or want to be seen as trustworthy.” But they have their quirks—specifically a proclivity for day dreaming.
Powerful Black: Classic and classy, a black phone could confer self-assuredness and connoisseurship. It’s a shade that signifies reserved strength.
MacDailyNews Take: So much bovine excrement, we thought – until we got down to “Powerful Black.” 🤣
As you can guess from our proclivity to choose non-colors, favoring blacks and grays… “Matte Black” sounds glorious! — MacDailyNews, July 20, 2021
Steve [Jobs] made us spend a half hour deciding what hue of gray the [Apple Store] restroom signs should be. — Lee Clow, Chairman and Global Director of TBWA\Worldwide
What nonsense this is, doesn’t even deserve to be an article on MDN
I’m a male and my iPh is yellow and my name isn’t Sunny. I need to look more into Kate’s research and find out who I am.
This list was brought to you by Miss Cleo (from the spirit realm)
Soo…. Those who have a white or gold iPhone, just don’t merit a subjective value?
And silver MacBook owners are pissed off, because they can’t get one in black.
I want her opinions on ringtones. I use “Old Phone”, because that’s what a ringing phone should sound like.
I’ve been associating the yellow color with banana, and I don’t want to know what that means.