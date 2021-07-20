‘iPhone 13 Pro’ models to offer new color choices including ‘Sunset Gold’

A new leak out of Apple’s supply chain is bolstering rumors that Apple’s higher-end “iPhone 13 Pro” models could be offered in new colors like “Sunset Gold,” matte black, and a “very pale” rose gold.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

The information was posted on a Korean-language message board by leaker Ranzuk. Citing a Chinese supply chain source, the post claims that Apple’s “iPhone 13 Pro” will be offered in four colors: black, silver, rose gold, and sunset gold. According to the post, the sunset gold color will have a “bronze feel,” while the rose gold “looks very pale.” These new color options will likely only apply to the higher-end “iPhone 13 Pro” models… The leak corroborates a previous rumor suggesting that the “iPhone 13 Pro” would come in a new bronze-like color option. That previous rumor also indicated that the black “iPhone 13 Pro” model would be matte, suggesting a shift away from the graphite color of the current Pro lineup.

MacDailyNews Take: Currently our iPhone 12 Pro Max units in Graphite are the most gorgeous iPhones we’ve ever owned (the build quality and design is ridiculously close to perfect*), even surpassing our previous favorite iPhone X in Space Gray. (As you can guess from our proclivity to choose non-colors, favoring blacks and grays, we’ll likely be passing on “Sunset Gold.”

“Matte Black” sounds glorious!

*If only the “Side button” were instead restored to its rightful position as the “Top button“, our iPhone 12 Pro Max units would be pretty much perfect (marred still only by the inelegant kludge).