Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for stealing

Twitter CEO Elon Musk threatened Microsoft with a potential lawsuit on Wednesday, claiming the software giant used his company’s data to train AI in which it’s invested. “They trained illegally using Twitter data,” Musk tweeted. “Lawsuit time.”

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

Musk’s threat by tweet came after Mashable and other publications reported that Microsoft would drop Twitter from its advertising platform, which enables ad buyers to manage all of their social media accounts in one place. Microsoft invested $10 billion in OpenAI last year in an unusually structured deal. Musk was a co-founder of OpenAI before leaving its board in 2018, and has complained recently of the company’s move from a nonprofit model to a highly valuable business influenced by Microsoft. Musk said in December that Twitter would “pause” OpenAI’s access to its database. He’s also announced plans to build his own large language model in one of his companies called TruthGPT.

MacDailyNews Take: Microsoft stealing? Say it ain’t so.

Gates based his entire career on a theft and then used that to leverage Microsoft's other spaghetti-coded crap like Office to market prominence. Nobody should be surprised that a liar and a thief lies and steals. pic.twitter.com/cfNekJPFGR — MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) January 31, 2023

