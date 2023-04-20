How to apply for your share of Facebook’s $725 million privacy lawsuit settlement

Facebook users who maintained an account between May 2007 and Dec. 2022 can submit a claim for their share of a $725 million class action settlement.

The settlement is part of the years-long litigation over Facebook’s relationship with Cambridge Analytica, which harvested the personal data of 87 million Facebook users.

Rohan Goswami for CNBC:

Facebook users have until August to claim their share of a $725 million class-action settlement of a lawsuit alleging privacy violations by the social media company. People who had an active U.S. Facebook account between May 2007 and December 2022 have until Aug. 25 to enter a claim. Individual settlement payments haven’t yet been established because payouts depend on how many users submit claims and how long each user maintained a Facebook account. Facebook rebranded itself as Meta in 2021 and settled the class-action suit the following year. Meta did not admit wrongdoing. “We pursued a settlement as it’s in the best interest of our community and shareholders,” a company spokesperson said at the time.

MacDailyNews Take: Take this shitty outfit’s money.

Facebook victims can make a claim by visiting FacebookUserPrivacySettlement.com

