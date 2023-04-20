How to apply for your share of Facebook’s $725 million privacy lawsuit settlement

Facebook users who maintained an account between May 2007 and Dec. 2022 can submit a claim for their share of a $725 million class action settlement.
The settlement is part of the years-long litigation over Facebook’s relationship with Cambridge Analytica, which harvested the personal data of 87 million Facebook users.
Facebook users have until August to claim their share of a $725 million class-action settlement of a lawsuit alleging privacy violations by the social media company.
People who had an active U.S. Facebook account between May 2007 and December 2022 have until Aug. 25 to enter a claim. Individual settlement payments haven’t yet been established because payouts depend on how many users submit claims and how long each user maintained a Facebook account.
Facebook rebranded itself as Meta in 2021 and settled the class-action suit the following year.
Meta did not admit wrongdoing. “We pursued a settlement as it’s in the best interest of our community and shareholders,” a company spokesperson said at the time.
MacDailyNews Take: Take this shitty outfit’s money.
Facebook victims can make a claim by visiting FacebookUserPrivacySettlement.com
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
2 Comments
I have no sympathy for anyone still using Facebook. Everyone knows their business model is to take all your information and sell it. Today, there are plenty of social media alternatives that view the user as a customer not their product.
The only reason Facebook or Google have any power or money is because people are too lady or stupid to not use their products. Want Facebook to lose money/market share? Don’t use their products. It’s that simple.
I’ve never signed up for Facebook, never will. Can I still get some money though?