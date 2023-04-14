Starboard acquires Parler social media platform; temporarily shuts service

Arlington, Virginia-based Starboard (formerly, Olympic Media) announced today that it has concluded the acquisition of social media platform Parler.

“Parler’s large user base and additional strategic assets represent an enormous opportunity for Starboard to continue to build aggressively in our media and publishing business. The team at Parler has built an exceptional audience and we look forward to integrating that audience across all of our existing platforms.” said Ryan Coyne, CEO of Starboard, in a statement.

While the Parler app as it is currently constituted will be pulled down from operation to undergo a strategic assessment, Starboard said Friday that it sees “tremendous opportunities across multiple sectors to continue to serve marginalized or even outright censored communities – even extending beyond domestic politics. Advancements in AI technology, along with the existing code base and other new features, provide an opportunity for Starboard to begin servicing unsupported online communities – building a home for them away from the ad-hoc regulatory hand of platforms that hate them.”

The terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed although Starboard said it “expects the deal to be accretive by the end of Q2 2023.”

MacDailyNews Note: Currently, Parler’s website displays only Starboard’s press release of the acquisition.

