‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ documentary will premiere in select theaters and on Apple TV+ July 21st

Apple Original Films and A24 announced today that the documentary “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” directed and produced by Emmy Award winner Peter Nicks, will be released in select theaters and premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 21, 2023.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” is the remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry. This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.

Nicks produces alongside Academy Award nominee Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton, Sean Havey, Ben Cotner and Marissa Torres Ericson. Emily Osborne, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler are executive producers.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” joins Apple TV+‘s acclaimed and award-winning sports slate including docuseries and documentaries featuring the real-life stories behind the biggest names in sports such as “Greatness Code,” revealing what truly drives the world’s greatest athletes to succeed featuring Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford, and Russell Wilson, among others; the four-part Emmy Award nominated Earvin “Magic” Johnson docuseries “They Call Me Magic”; “The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball” about NBA hopeful Makur Maker; and “Make or Break,” following elite World Surf League competitors. Soon to join this slate will be the recently announced feature documentary about seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton; and “The Dynasty” a new documentary event series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.