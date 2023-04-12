Apple releases tvOS 16.4.1 and HomePod Software 16.4.1

Apple on Wednesday released tvOS 16.4.1 as well as HomePod Software 16.4.1 for Apple TV and HomePod, respectively.

9to5Mac:

The build number for tvOS 16.4.1 and HomePod Software 16.4.1 is 20L498. Apple’s release notes for the updates simply say that they contain “performance and stability improvements.”

You can update your HomePod or your HomePod mini to software version 16.4.1 by going to the Home app on your iPhone, choosing your HomePod from the list of devices, and looking for the software update download. The updates should automatically install.

You can update your Apple TV to tvOS 16.4.1 by going to the Settings app and choosing the Software Update menu.