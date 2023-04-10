You can now order Domino’s pizza via Apple CarPlay

Want the convenience of ordering a meal from your car, but without waiting in long drive-thru lines? Domino’s Pizza, the largest pizza company in the world, is giving customers a new and more efficient way to order while on the go: via Domino’s iOS app on Apple CarPlay.

Customers have two ordering options via Domino’s app on CarPlay: “Tap to Order” or “Call to Order.” Tap to Order lets customers submit their saved Easy Order or one of their most recent orders, while “Call to Order” allows them to place the order of their choice, hands-free, by talking to a customer service representative.

“Domino’s has been known as the industry leader when it comes to pizza and technology, and we’re constantly striving to continue providing the best experience to customers. That’s why we launched Domino’s app on CarPlay,” said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president – chief digital officer, in a statement. “We know how frustrating it can be to wait in a drive-thru line just to place an order. Domino’s app on CarPlay is a great alternative to that, as customers still have the convenience of staying in their car, and can place an order from wherever they are, without waiting in a long drive-thru. It’s yet another way we’re bringing more ease and ordering options to customers across the U.S.”

Ordering Domino’s via CarPlay is easy:

• Download Domino’s iPhone app

• Log into their “Pizza Profile”

• Have a saved “Easy Order” or recently placed order (in order to use “Tap to Order”)

• Select Domino’s app on Apple CarPlay and, that’s it! Ordering is at your fingertips.

Domino’s is the first pizza company and one of the first quick service restaurant brands in the U.S. to offer easy on-the-go ordering via CarPlay. In addition to placing an order via Domino’s on CarPlay, customers can also track the status of their order via Domino’s Tracker. Domino’s app on CarPlay is the brand’s newest AnyWare ordering platform – a suite of technology that allows customers to order from wherever they are, using whatever device they prefer. Other AnyWare ordering platforms include ordering via Apple Watch or with an emoji via text.

MacDailyNews Note: To learn more about Domino’s app on CarPlay, as well as other AnyWare ordering platforms, visit anyware.dominos.com.

