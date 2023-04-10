Apple could launch 15-inch MacBook Air as early as this month

Display analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants tweeted on Monday about the widely expected 15-inch MacBook Air.

Andrew Orr for MacRumors:

Young said that panel production for the larger MacBook Air started in February and increased in March. Apple reportedly plans another manufacturing surge in April, possibly launching in late April or early May. Young is relatively accurate in Apple leaks and rumors and has previously suggested a Spring 2023 launch for the 15-inch MacBook Air. If rumors are correct, the display will be 15.5 inches, between the 14-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

MacDailyNews Take: M2-powered and launched via press release.

