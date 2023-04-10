China’s Baidu sues Apple over fake ‘Ernie’ bot apps

Chinese search engine Baidu has filed lawsuits against Apple and “relevant” app developers over fake copies of its “Ernie” bot app available on Apple’s app store.

Reuters:

The company’s artificial intelligence powered Ernie bot, launched last month, has been touted as China’s closest answer to the U.S.-developed chatbot ChatGPT. Baidu said it had lodged lawsuits in Beijing Haidian People’s Court against the developers behind the counterfeit applications of its Ernie bot and the Apple company. “At present, Ernie does not have any official app,” Baidu said in a statement late on Friday posted on its official “Baidu AI” WeChat account… “Until our company’s official announcement, any Ernie app you see from App Store or other stores are fake,” it said.

MacDailyNews Note: Note: Only users who apply for and receive access codes can access Baidu’s Ernie bot. In its statement on WeChat, Baidu also warned against people selling those access codes.

