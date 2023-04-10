Apple pulls plug on plans for 27-inch mini-LED display

Apple has pulled the plus on its plans to release a new 27-inch display with mini-LED and ProMotion technology, display analyst Ross Young says via Twitter:

“Although some panels were shipped last year, Apple killed off the 27″ MiniLED display, at least for now.” – Ross Young

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The first rumors on Apple’s higher-end Studio Display spinoff suggested it could be released in the summer of 2022. The display was then pushed back, with Apple allegedly targeting an October 2022 release. As it became increasingly clear that Apple wouldn’t make that October deadline, Ross Young then said that Apple was targeting a Q1 2023 release. Most recently, Young reported in February that the display had been hit with even more delays. He explained at the time that there wasn’t any evidence of mass production within Apple’s supply chain. As it stands today, Apple sells two different external monitors, the Studio Display and the Pro Display XDR.

MacDailyNews Take: Someday.

