Apple pulls plug on plans for 27-inch mini-LED display

Apple has pulled the plus on its plans to release a new 27-inch display with mini-LED and ProMotion technology, display analyst Ross Young says via Twitter:
“Although some panels were shipped last year, Apple killed off the 27″ MiniLED display, at least for now.” – Ross Young
The first rumors on Apple’s higher-end Studio Display spinoff suggested it could be released in the summer of 2022. The display was then pushed back, with Apple allegedly targeting an October 2022 release. As it became increasingly clear that Apple wouldn’t make that October deadline, Ross Young then said that Apple was targeting a Q1 2023 release.
Most recently, Young reported in February that the display had been hit with even more delays. He explained at the time that there wasn’t any evidence of mass production within Apple’s supply chain.
As it stands today, Apple sells two different external monitors, the Studio Display and the Pro Display XDR.
MacDailyNews Take: Someday.
3 Comments
Apple needs to get a 27″ iMac back in their lineup. Buying a mini with their monitor as well as a keyboard and mouse has too high a price tag and eliminates the all in 1 formfactor that many work at home people want.
Once again Apple is shoving what they want on the consumer instead of what the consumer wants. We have 7 iMac 27″ that are needing to be replaced and the elimination of the all-in-one 27″ is simply providing my boss the ammunition to force us to go windows.
Agree with Chris (above). I am writing this on my 27 inch iMac in my home office. I really like the iMac’s clean space saving design. Perfect for a home office.
I went to my local Apple store to check out the new 24 inch iMac and the Studio Mac. Unfortunately, I prefer my 27 inch iMac. More ports, screen size and memory than the 24 iMac. Not as expensive as the Studio Mac and screen combination.
I think Apple is on the verge of pricing themselves out of the market with their Studio Mac screen combination. Nice machine but wow is it expensive!
I agree entirely with the above comments. In fact, I have written Tim Cook several emails regarding this exact subject and need; I have never received a single reply. How rude of him.
We have a dental clinic with half a dozen 27 inch Intel iMacs. They are all in serious need of replacement. Only the 27 inch iMacs fill our needs perfectly. I don’t know what to do!
Could a writing campaign to Apple get their attention?