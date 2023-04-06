Texas man claims ‘Find My’ app glitch points at his house, threatens to sue Apple

A Texas man has threatened to sue Apple after he says a glitch in the “Find My” app made people think he’s stolen their iPhone and other products.

Teddy Grant for ABC News:

Scott Schuster took to Instagram on Sunday and claimed that people kept showing up to his Richmond, Texas, home, alleging that the app is pinging his home as the location of their devices. “I have multiple videos of people very upset and accusing me of stealing their expensive devices,” he wrote.

He told Houston ABC station KTRK that people have shown up to his home, which he’s lived in since 2018, every few months for the last few years…

“I tried to reach out to tech support already and they just closed my ticket,” he wrote on Instagram. Schuster also reached out to Steve Wozniak, a co-founder of Apple, asking for help in resolving the issue.

Schuster claims that the feature is “clearly” broken in his area, resulting in multiple people showing up at his home in recent years.

In his Instagram post, he tagged Apple and said the company should “expect to receive a lawsuit” from him.