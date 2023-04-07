Apple’s Irish operation profits increase to $69.3 billion

Apple’s main Irish-registered company made pre-tax profits of $69.3 billion last year, as its income surged to $222.8 billion, company filings show.

Peter O’Dwyer for Bloomberg News:

The pre-tax profit reported by Apple Operations International Limited and its international subsidiaries surpassed the $67.7 billion recorded a year earlier. That group of Apple companies incurred operating expenses of $26.9 billion in the year ending last September.

The group paid dividends of $20.7 billion to its parent company Apple Inc, down from $25.3 billion a year earlier.

Apple has had a presence in Ireland since 1980 and has grown into one of the country’s largest employers. The group’s average number of full-time employees in 2022 was 56,639, about 4,000 more than in 2021.