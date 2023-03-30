Netflix delivers cheaper ad-supported tier to Apple TV

Netflix launched its ad-supported plan last November, but there were a few devices where it didn’t immediately arrive — Apple TV being one of them. Now, Netflix’s cheaper ad-supporter tier is available in the Netflix app for tvOS.

Lauren Forristal for TechCrunch:

A Reddit user that goes by websgeisti noticed the update yesterday. The user noted that Netflix’s Basic with Ads plan is available on the latest version (2.3.0) of the Netflix app on Apple TV. Netflix confirmed to TechCrunch that support on tvOS is now available for the ad-supported tier. Previously, Apple TV users were unable to access the ads tier and were instead asked to either upgrade to Netflix’s pricier plans or try on a different device… The tier has yet to become available on Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, PlayStation 3 and the Netflix app for Windows.

MacDailyNews Take: As we reported exclusively in August via our little birdie, Apple looks to be planning to launch an ad-supported version of its Apple TV+ streaming-video platform, likely in 2023.

Hearing from a little birdie that Apple is planning to launch an ad-supported version of its Apple TV+ streaming-video platform. pic.twitter.com/tfbt7JyMLs — MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) August 4, 2022

