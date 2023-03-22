Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 premiere scores 870K U.S. households, up 59% over Season 2 premiere

“Ted Lasso” Season 3 scored a hat trick for Apple TV+ with its premiere episode, scoring 870,000 U.S. households, up 59% over its popular Season 2 premiere in July 2021.

Katie Campione for Deadline:

About 870,000 Samba TV-measured U.S. households tuned in to the first episode in the first four days since it debuted on the streaming service, according to the audience analytics company. That’s up about 59% from the 546,000 households Samba measured for the Season 2 premiere. Of course, this doesn’t tell the whole viewing story, though it does give a pretty good picture of the premiere’s performance. Samba TV doesn’t measure mobile, however, their sample includes a panel of 3 million terrestrial TVs, weighted to the U.S. Census. By contrast, Samba TV’s panel is nearly 100x larger than Nielsen’s household footprint of 45K homes. Apple TV+ hasn’t released any data for Ted Lasso viewership (or any of its series), but it did say that Season 2 delivered the streamer’s biggest premiere day ever, largest opening weekend ever and No. 1 debut across all series and movies.

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, the real hope for Apple is that all of these eyeballs do a bit of searching in Apple TV+ while there for Ted and find other compelling content like Severance, Shrinking, The Morning Show, Foundation, For All Mankind, Trying, etc. and decide to continue subscribing to Apple TV+ beyond Ted Lasso season.

Regarding a Season 4, as we wrote last July, “We have an exceedingly difficult time believing that “Ted Lasso” will only run three seasons.”

In December 2020, co-creator Bill Lawrence said that “Ted Lasso” would likely end after just season 3 because Sudeikis has a family with young children, and likely will not want to be spending half of each of these precious years in London, an ocean apart from his kids.

“Ted Lasso” is Apple TV+’s main tentpole. Apple will make a monetary offer that Sudekis cannot refuse and the rest is simple: Ted Lasso, after successfully topping the EPL, finds himself in high demand and, lured by big money in America, moves back home along with Coach Beard, Coach Kent, (and possible others) to coach a Major League Soccer team in the U.S. in Season 4. — MacDailyNews, March 7, 2022

With Apple TV+ now owning the MLS broadcast rights worldwide for the next 10 years, the tie-in potential is just too strong for us to imagine that “Ted Lasso” will wrap after Season 3. – MacDailyNews, July 20, 2022

