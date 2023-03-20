Billy Crudup is enjoying his new ‘retro high-tech’ Apple TV+ series ‘Hello Tomorrow!’

The Apple TV+ series “Hello Tomorrow!” is set in a high-tech future that looks surprisingly retro. The robots have big cylindrical bodies – think the origninal “Lost in Space” – and the hovering “cars” have big fins — just like the cars of 1950s America.

Dave Davies for NPR:

Actor Billy Crudup stars as Jack Billings, a salesman who markets timeshare properties on the moon. He says one of the thrills of the job was interacting with various members of the tech crew, including puppeteers and CGI specialists.

“You’re working with people who are in bright green leotards, manipulating this rather clunky-looking robot,” Crudup says. “There’s a 100-person crew on a show like this that is involved in nearly every shot. And that makes it a thrill to be a part of the circus in that way.”

In the show, it’s unclear to the audience whether Jack’s vision of inhabiting the moon will come to fruition, but Crudup says his character clearly believes he’s on to something.

“When I am playing Jack, there is not a ounce of me that isn’t 100% sure that people are going to be living happily on the moon away from their troubles,” Crudup says. “Jack tells himself this story again and again and again, that he can beat the odds and make this happen.”