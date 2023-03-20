iPhone 15 Pro leaked images show solid state volume, mute buttons

Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro has shared new iPhone 15 Pro renders showing what looks like a a unified solid state volume button and, for the first time, a mute button instead of a switch. The non-Pro iPhone 15 models appear to retain the mute switch.

Andrew Orr for AppleInsider:

The iPhone 15 Pro versions are anticipated to include a single, long button for controlling the volume rather than two buttons for volume up and volume down. And, though Apple has included a mute switch since the original iPhone, upcoming models might feature a mute button. If accurate, the CAD images from ShrimpApplePro validate a rumor that said Apple would replace all physical buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models with solid-state versions. Instead of physically moving, the buttons would provide haptic feedback from two additional Taptic Engines inside the iPhone to simulate the feeling of movement, similar to the MacBook’s Force Touch trackpad.

Base model seems to still have the old mute switch pic.twitter.com/Es9MntoXjh — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 20, 2023

MacDailyNews Take: It’d sure be nice if that “mute” button in the iPhone 15 Pro models – or, at least, on the iPhone 15 Ultra – is really an Action Button à la Apple Watch Ultra.

Further differentiation between the Pr and base models is good news for Apple iPhone ASP (Average Selling Price).

