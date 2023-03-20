Apple Studios lands Cesca Major novel ‘Maybe Next Time’ with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine set to produce

Apple Studios a acquired the rights to Cesca Major’s latest novel “Maybe Next Time” which will be developed as an Apple Original Film with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine set to produce. Major will be an executive producer, Deadline reports.

Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

There is a Groundhog Day element to this one, as a woman relives the same day over, trying to keep her family and career from imploding as she attempts to save her husband’s life. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will produce for Hello Sunshine, and Ashley Strumwasser will be executive producer alongside Major.

William Morrow published Maybe Next Time in the US on March 7, 2023 and the novel will be published in the UK by HarperCollins on March 30. Cesca Major is a novelist and screenwriter who has written several psychological thrillers under the name C.D. Major. Cesca’s titles include A Thin Place and Amazon hit The Other Girl, which was longlisted for a CWA Gold Dagger Award.

